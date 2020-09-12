Singer Anuradha Paudwal's son Aditya Paudwal dies at 35

Veteran singer Anuradha Paudwal's son Aditya Paudwal has passed away at the age of 35 due to kidney failure.

The news of his demise was confirmed by Singer and music director Shankar Mahadevan in an Instagram post on September 12. Mahadevan said: “Devastated hearing this news !! Our dearest Aditya Paudwal is no more! What an amazing musician, what a lovely human being with a beautiful sense of humour! We have collaborated on so many projects! Just can’t come to terms with this !prayers for his family! Love you Aditya .. will miss you."

As per a News18 report, Aditya was suffering from kidney ailments for the past few months and had been hospitalised for the same.

Aditya Paudwal was also a music arranger and producer.

Singer Aditi Singh also wrote on her Instagram post: "Devastating news !! I literally cannot believe it !! What an incredibly talented musician and such a fun & humble guy. I recorded ‘Pyar Karnewale’ with him a few years ago .. what a delight to work with & to be around. We have lost an amazing musician and an awesome human being today. I pray for your soul to rest in peace, dear Aditya. My heartfelt condolences to Anuradha ji, their family & loved ones and strength to cope with this irreparable loss. #ripadityapaudwal #restinpeace #adityapaudwal"

Shocked to learn about sudden passing of dear Aditya Paudwal

We will never forget the image of his energetic and bright face. May God grant him eternal rest and the family the strength to bear his untimely passing. our deepest condolences to the family pic.twitter.com/xzwFuia8HO — Pankaj Udhas (@Pankajkudhas) September 12, 2020

Aditya Paudwal was associated with the Nawazuddin Siddiqui's film Thackeray which was based on the life of Shive Sena founder, the late Bal Thackeray. He was the arranger and producer of the song 'Saheb tu' in that film.

He had also collaborated with his mother on a few bhajans and was also registered in the Limca Book of Records as the youngest music producer of the country.