Singapore will strongly support India's G20 priorities, says trade minister Gan Kim Yong

PTI
Jan 26, 2023 / 10:52 AM IST

Singapore will strongly support India's G20 priorities in today's uncertain global landscape against the backdrop of the strained multilateral system, Trade and Industry Minister Gan Kim Yong has said.

India assumed the Presidency of the G20 for one year from December 1, 2022, to 30 November 2023.

"We are confident that under its G20 leadership, India will put forth an agenda that is inclusive, ambitious, action-oriented and decisive. Singapore will lend our strong support to India's G20 priorities," he said at the 74 Republic Day reception hosted by the Indian High Commissioner here on Wednesday.

"This year India is playing a key role in shaping the global agenda as it assumed the presidency of G20," Gan said, adding that he was glad that such reception was being resumed after the pandemic and reflecting on the progress made in bilateral operations.