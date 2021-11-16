Singapore welcomes vaccinated travelers from India

Representative Image (Shutterstock)

Singapore is set to scrap quarantine requirements for fully-vaccinated Indians from November 29 under the Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL). Singapore will begin accepting Vaccinated Travel Pass (VTP) applications from Indian travellers from November 22.



Following discussions between PMs @NarendraModi and @LeeHsienLoong, will be launching a Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) for fully-vac travellers frm w valid entry approvals - starting 29 Nov - pending resumption of commercial passenger. More on VTL @ https://t.co/ssCP8A7Gos https://t.co/om3Oe9egqL

— Singapore in India (@SGinIndia) November 15, 2021

The decision to resume quarantine-free travel was take after discussions between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Singapore PM Lee Hsien Loong.

According to Singapore's travel guidelines, passengers from India can skip quarantine provided they submit proof of vaccination via an app like CoWin.

Instead, they will be required to produce a negative pre-departure test taken within two days prior to departure and undergo an on-arrival PCR test, it said.

Since November 12, India has started recognising vaccination certificates issued by Singapore.

The Singapore health ministry has also updated its public health assessment and will upgrade India to Category 2 from November 19.

The Category 2 classification means that a country either has similar or lower COVID-19 incidence rates than Singapore and other VTL countries.

Besides, travellers from Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates will be able to enter Singapore from December 6, in a further expansion of the VTL scheme.

Applications for short-term visitors and long-term pass holders will start on November 22 for travellers from India and Indonesia, while travellers from Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and UAE will be able to apply from November 29.

Returning Singapore Citizens and Permanent Residents who are fully vaccinated will not need to apply if they are travelling via the VTL.