you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 02, 2020 03:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Singapore-bound Air India flight forced to leave with only 10 on board due to Coronavirus scare

A senior officer attached to the Air India Express said that if the situation continues to be as it is, they would be "forced to stop the service to Singapore for the time being".

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

An Air India Express flight bound for Singapore from Cochin International Airport (CIAL) travelled with only 10 passengers on board on February 29 due to the coronavirus fear, The New Indian Express has reported.

According to the report, the flight, which has the capacity to carry 183 passengers, is no different from the others flying to the Far East countries from Kerala.

A senior officer attached to the Air India Express told the newspaper that if the situation continues to be as it is, they would be "forced to stop the service to Singapore for the time being".

"For an airline launched to cater to the burgeoning overseas Kerala diaspora, the drop in Singapore market is not that worrying, as their aircraft were chiefly pressed into services to cities in West Asia," the officer said.

"However, the evolving situation in West Asia is disturbing as the virus is spreading its tentacles across the globe day by day," the official added.

According to Singapore's Ministry of Health, as of March 1, 106 coronavirus cases have been reported in the country, with 32 of them hospitalised and 74 discharged.

According to Biji Eapen the national president of IATA Agents Association of India, the coming two or three months will see the airline sector in doldrums.

The virus, which originated in China, has now affected over 89,000 people globally and caused more than 3,000 deaths.

First Published on Mar 2, 2020 03:01 pm

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #India

