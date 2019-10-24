Sindkhed Raja Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Sindkhed Raja Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Sindkhed Raja Election Result 2019 LIVE: Get latest and updated election counting result of Sindkhed Raja constituency of Maharashtra including election results, candidates, news, voting percentage and much more
Sindkhed Raja is an Assembly constituency in Vidarbha region of Maharashtra in Buldhana district. This seat is reserved for General category.
Below is the Maharashtra Poll Sindkhed Raja Assembly Election Result 2019 LIVE update (please refresh the page for the latest results):
Voter turnout was 64.83% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 66.32% in 2009.
In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Dr Khedekar Shashikant Narsingrao won this seat by a margin of 18854 votes, which was 10.24% of the total votes polled. SS polled a total of 184122 votes.Dr Rajendra Bhaskarrao Shingne won this seat in the 2009 Maharashtra Assembly elections, beating the SS candidate by a margin of 24150 votes. NCP polled 172758 votes, 47.35% of the total votes polled.
