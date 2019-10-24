Sindkhed Raja Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Sindkhed Raja Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Sindkhed Raja is an Assembly constituency in Vidarbha region of Maharashtra in Buldhana district. This seat is reserved for General category.

Below is the Maharashtra Poll Sindkhed Raja Assembly Election Result 2019 LIVE update (please refresh the page for the latest results):

Voter turnout was 64.83% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 66.32% in 2009.

In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Dr Khedekar Shashikant Narsingrao won this seat by a margin of 18854 votes, which was 10.24% of the total votes polled. SS polled a total of 184122 votes.