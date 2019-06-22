App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 22, 2019 09:28 AM IST | Source: PTI

Simultaneous elections against principles of Indian democracy: IUML

He further said that holding elections at the same time will "disown today's reality of fragmented polity" where coalitions are the order of the day at the state level.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) on June 21 said the concept of 'one nation one election' goes against the principles of Indian democracy. "If elections are held simultaneously then the Lok Sabha and the state legislative assemblies cannot be dissolved before completing their full term of five years even if the ruling party is reduced to a minority," IUML National General Secretary PK Kunhalikutty told reporters.

He said the concept of simultaneous elections "goes against the federal principles" as "each state has devised its own format and timetable of political competition".

He further said that holding elections at the same time will "disown today's reality of fragmented polity" where coalitions are the order of the day at the state level.

Close

"Wherever there are coalitions, there is bound to be political realignments which will consequently cause changes in the assembly even leading to its early dissolution," he said.

related news

Kunhalikutty said the IUML's political affairs committee had deliberated on the issue in meetings held on June 19 and June 20 and was of the opinion that "simultaneous elections try to bring in a Presidential form of government" where state assemblies no longer can decide their own path and may have to be in existence for five years with a minority party in power.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Jun 22, 2019 09:25 am

tags #Current Affairs #India #Politics

most popular

Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.