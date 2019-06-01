Sikkim MLAs to take oath on Monday

The inaugural session of the 10th Sikkim assembly will be held for a day on June 3, a notification issued by the Raj Bhawan has said.

During the session, Pro-tem Speaker Sangay Lepcha will administer oath to the 29 newly elected MLAs in the 32-member assembly, the notification said on Friday.

Three candidates - former Chief Minister Pawan Kumar Chamling and D T Lepcha (both SDF), and Kunga Nima Lepcha (SKM) - were elected from two seats each.

Chief Minister P S Golay is not a member of the legislative assembly as he had not contested the recently- concluded assembly polls in Sikkim.

His party, Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) emerged victorious by bagging 17 seats.

On the other hand, Pawan Kumar Chamling-led SDF won 15 seats and was thrown out of power after nearly 25 years.