Sikkim MLAs to take oath on Monday

Sikkim Krantikari Morcha had emerged victorious by bagging 17 seats in the recently concluded assembly elections in the state.
The inaugural session of the 10th Sikkim assembly will be held for a day on June 3, a notification issued by the Raj Bhawan has said.
During the session, Pro-tem Speaker Sangay Lepcha will administer oath to the 29 newly elected MLAs in the 32-member assembly, the notification said on Friday.
Three candidates - former Chief Minister Pawan Kumar Chamling and D T Lepcha (both SDF), and Kunga Nima Lepcha (SKM) - were elected from two seats each.
Chief Minister P S Golay is not a member of the legislative assembly as he had not contested the recently- concluded assembly polls in Sikkim.
His party, Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) emerged victorious by bagging 17 seats.On the other hand, Pawan Kumar Chamling-led SDF won 15 seats and was thrown out of power after nearly 25 years.