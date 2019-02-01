App
Union Budget 2019
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Feb 01, 2019 01:57 PM IST | Source: PTI

Sikkim government signs pact with Microsoft for education sector

Two schools in the state will be identified and adopted for implementing the plan.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image
Aiming to transform the educational landscape in the state, the Sikkim government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with tech giant Microsoft, officials said.

Sikkim Minister for Human Resource Development R B Subba said the state government was committed to harnessing the power of technology to transform e-governance and core sectors and partnering with Microsoft was a much-needed step to help prepare the future generation.

He said the government's vision was to make the youth future-ready and Microsoft was an able partner for transformational initiatives.

Additional Chief Secretary, HRD Department, GP Upadhyaya said the role of Microsoft India in the laptop distribution scheme to students in Sikkim was managed at a reasonable budget which led to the furthering of ties with the tech giant.

As part of the collaboration, Microsoft would support the state in integrating IT content in the state board curriculum and build student capacity besides building teacher capacity through the Microsoft Educator Network and Innovative Educator Program.

Two schools in the state will be identified and adopted for implementing the plan.

The teachers and students will be trained on Microsofts curriculum on creative coding and gaming through apps, robotics, entrepreneurship and tools for collaboration, creativity and communication, he said.

The training will be imparted through workshops at these schools as well as online webinars to equip them with technology skills to counter real-life challenges.
First Published on Feb 1, 2019 01:45 pm

