Sikkim gorge accident: Bodies of 16 Army men sent home after wreath laying ceremony

PTI
Dec 24, 2022 / 06:37 PM IST

The 16 brave hearts of the Indian Army lost their lives when the Army truck they were travelling in skidded down a steep slope at Zema in North Sikkim on Friday morning, an Army statement said.

A wreath-laying ceremony for Indian Army soldiers who lost their lives in a road accident in Sikkim yesterday held at Bagdogra Airport in West Bengal (Photo: ANI)

Wreaths were laid at a solemn ceremony held here on Saturday for the 16 Army personnel who died in a tragic road accident at Zema in North Sikkim, the Army said.

Wreaths were laid for the mortal remains of the deceased soldiers at Bagdogra airport on Saturday after the bodies arrived at the facility at 12.36 pm, an Army official said.

The deceased were accorded gun salute, and Sikkim Governor Ganga Prasad, Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang and Army and Air Force officials paid their last respects to the jawans, he said. The bodies were airlifted from Libing helipad in East Sikkim to Bagdogra airport near Siliguri city in northern West Bengal. The bodies were then sent to the jawans' homes in different parts of the country, he said.

The mortal remains were earlier brought to Sochethang near Gangtok in army vehicles and post-mortem examination was conducted.

Senior civil and police officials were present at the hospital to pay their last respects to the departed souls.