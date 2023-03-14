 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Sikkim gears up for G20 meets, over 80 international delegates to participate

PTI
Mar 14, 2023 / 11:49 PM IST

Sikkim will host the Business20 meet on March 16, and StartUp20 on March 18 and 19.

Over 80 delegates from 20 countries will participate in the two programmes being organised as part of India's G20 presidency.

Sikkim Chief Secretary VB Pathak on Tuesday reviewed the preparations for the G20 events that will be held in the state later this week.

At the review meeting held at the Tashiling secretariat, he commended the dedicated efforts of the different departments toward hosting the events.

Pathak said that the global events would serve as a valuable resource for the upcoming entrepreneurs of Sikkim by offering them substantial benefits and takeaways.

He briefed officials about the arrangements being made for the events, and emphasised on the roles and responsibilities assigned to various departments.