English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Upcoming Event : Retail Stock Investors & Traders Conclave, 23rd-25th Sept @999 INR just for PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    Sikkim CM Prem Singh Tamang diagnosed with typhoid

    Tamang was convalescing at his residence and a team of doctors from the STNM Hospital was monitoring his health, a senior leader of the ruling Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) said.

    PTI
    September 10, 2022 / 12:14 PM IST
    Prem Singh Tamang

    Prem Singh Tamang

    Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Saturday said he has been diagnosed with typhoid.

    Tamang was convalescing at his residence and a team of doctors from the STNM Hospital was monitoring his health, a senior leader of the ruling Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) said.

    “I would like to inform all my dear people of Sikkim that I have been diagnosed with typhoid,” the chief minister said in a social media post.

    Tamang said he was enthusiastically looking forward to being part of the Indra Jatra celebrations, but was unable to do so owing to his health condition.

    He also cancelled his visit to Rabong in South Sikkim to attend the Pang Lhabsol celebrations and the public meeting scheduled on Sunday.
    PTI
    Tags: #Sikkim #Sikkim CM Prem Singh Tamang #Sikkim Krantikari Morcha #SKM #typhoid
    first published: Sep 10, 2022 12:14 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.