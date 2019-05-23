Sikkim CM Pawan Chamling wins from Poklok Kamrang seat

Sikkim Chief Minister and Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) supremo Pawan Chamling won the Poklok Kamrang Assembly seat, election officials said on May 23.

Chamling defeated his nearest Sikkim Krantikari Morcha rival Kharka Bahadur Rai by 2,899 votes, they said.

Read More: Lok Sabha Election 2019: Key constituencies results and trends

He is also contesting from the Namchi Sinhithang seat where. Chamling is also leading from the seat.

Read: Lok Sabha Election Results 2019: BJP leads in more than 50 seats in Uttar Pradesh

Chamling has been the chief minister of Sikkim for more than 24 years since December 1994.