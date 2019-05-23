App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 23, 2019 05:30 PM IST | Source: PTI

Sikkim CM Pawan Chamling wins from Poklok Kamrang seat

Chamling defeated his nearest Sikkim Krantikari Morcha rival Kharka Bahadur Rai by 2,899 votes.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Sikkim Chief Minister and Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) supremo Pawan Chamling won the Poklok Kamrang Assembly seat, election officials said on May 23.

Chamling defeated his nearest Sikkim Krantikari Morcha rival Kharka Bahadur Rai by 2,899 votes, they said.

He is also contesting from the Namchi Sinhithang seat where. Chamling is also leading from the seat.

Chamling has been the chief minister of Sikkim for more than 24 years since December 1994.

First Published on May 23, 2019 05:12 pm

