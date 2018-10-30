App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Oct 30, 2018 02:04 PM IST | Source: PTI

Sikh-Americans seek PM Narendra Modi's help over for Kartarpur Sahib Corridor

A delegation of Sikhs from various parts of the US under the banner of California-based United Sikh Mission submitted a memorandum addressed to the Prime Minister at the Indian Embassy here.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

A Sikh American body on Monday sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi's help in opening the Kartarpur Sahib corridor, which would give the community members unhindered access to the historic place in Pakistan where Guru Nanak Dev spent last 18 years of his life.

Kartarpur is situated in Narowal district of Pakistan's Punjab province, close to the Indo-Pak border.

A delegation of Sikhs from various parts of the US under the banner of California-based United Sikh Mission submitted a memorandum addressed to the Prime Minister at the Indian Embassy here.

The Punjab State Assembly has already passed twice a resolution in this regard, the memorandum noted.

"The distance from the border to Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib is three km into Pakistan," the memorandum suggested.

"Pilgrims from India will be able to go to Gurdwara with an official Indian ID without having a visa from Pakistan or any other complicated formalities hurting the pilgrims that are not that technology savvy. Pilgrims must return to India the same day after attending the services," the memorandum said.

Several members of the Hindu community from in and around the Washington DC joined the Sikh delegation to the Indian Embassy to submit the memorandum.
First Published on Oct 30, 2018 01:50 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Kartarpur Sahib Corridor #Narendra Modi #Pakistan

most popular

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

OnePlus 6T India launch today: Where to watch livestream, specifications, offers, all you need to know

OnePlus 6T India launch today: Where to watch livestream, specifications, offers, all you need to know

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.