SII’s Novavax vaccine rollout in India may be hit as US firm struggles to get regulatory approvals: Report

Novavax has applied for EUA in India, Indonesia and the Philippines through SII, but has delayed filings with the US’ FDA and UK MHPRA for the third time this year. (Representative image)

Novavax’s failure to secure emergency use approval (EUA) from western regulators or the World Health Organisation (WHO) for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate is likely to affect Serum Institute of India’s (SII) chances of securing the same in India, sources told Mint.

SII is Novavax’s Indian partner and has approached the Centre for EUA of the vaccine candidate in India.

However, clearance for the SII made vaccine is based on comparison against clinical data of the main Novavax made doses – a process in limbo due to the American company’s failure to secure EUA so far, the report noted.

A source told the paper that unless a western regulator or the WHO approves Novavax’s mRNA based COVID-19 vaccine, SII may also be unable to secure EUA.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

The comparison checks for immunogenicity of the vaccine under India’s clinical trial protocol, the report added.

SII said it is conducting a controlled safety and efficacy study of the Novavax COVID-19 vaccine in India on 1,600 adults. SII however did not respond to queries on how it filed for approval in India despite Novavax itself not having approval, it added.

Novavax has applied for EUA in India, Indonesia and the Philippines through SII, but has delayed filings with the US’ Food and Drug Administration and the UK’s Medicines and Health Products Regulatory Agency (MHPRA) – the third postponement this year.

Further, the New York Times reported that filings with the US Securities Exchange Commission (SEC) showed Novavax has also lost funding for development of its vaccine from the US government.