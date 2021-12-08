SII may cut Covishield's monthly production by half amid demand slump

With not enough orders for Covishield from the central government, Serum Institute of India (SII) CEO Adar Poonawalla said the company is looking at slashing monthly production of vaccines by at least 50 per cent.

SII has written to the government to seek clarity on its requirement, if any, for normal two doses for eligible people in the country and also on booster doses.

“I am actually in a dilemma that I never imagined… we are producing 250 million doses a month but the good news is that India has covered up a large part of its population and we would have completed all our orders to the Ministry of Health in a week’s time,” Poonawalla said in an interview to CNBC-TV18.

On his future production strategy, the SII CEO said that as there was “no other orders in hand so I am going to reduce the production by at least 50 per cent to begin with…on a monthly basis until the orders again pick up either in India or the world”.

Pointing out that the export of Covishield is also slow currently, he said the export orders would pick up in the next quarter.