Signs of distress? 2010-19 saw over 1,100 defence personnel commit suicide

More than 1,100 defence personnel from the Indian Army, Indian Air Force (IAF) and Indian Navy committed suicide in the past decade, The Times of India reported.

The figures prompt the urgent need for better suicide prevention and intervention in the country, the paper noted.

The 12 lakh strong Army recorded 895 suicides, the highest number among the defence forces in the period of 2010-2019. It is followed by the IAF which reported 185 suicides and the Navy which saw 32 suicides, as per data cited in the report.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the numbers.

The paper further suggested that mental stress could be the reason behind the extreme step, adding that it is a common problem among military personnel world over, especially among active-duty ones.

For instance, the United States military forces, grappling with a record-high suicide rate, recorded 541 cases in 2018. The suicide rate among active-duty troops was 24.8 per 100,000 personnel, up from 21.9 in 2017, it added.

In India, factors taking a toll on the mental health and physical endurance of soldiers were protracted deployment along the volatile border with Pakistan as well as counter-insurgency operations in Jammu and Kashmir and the north-east region. Soldiers posted in ‘field areas’ also faced immense stress for being unable to tackle family problems back home.

“Earlier, news from home came periodically. Now, they get updates 24x7 through mobile phones, which has added to the stress level,” a senior officer told the publication.

Several studies conducted by the Defence Institute of Psychological Research (DIPR) since 2006 state that “domestic and personal problems, marital discord, stress, health issues and financial problems” have been identified as “major causes” behind suicides in the armed forces.

Considering this, the Defence Ministry has taken several measures over the years to reduce stress among military personnel. This includes counselling, yoga and grievance redressal mechanisms to improve food, clothing, married accommodation and liberalised leave policy, said the report.