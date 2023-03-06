 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Significant percentage of women professionals miss leadership opportunities due to self-limiting biases: Report

PTI
Mar 06, 2023 / 12:51 PM IST

According to a recent survey by India Leaders for Social Sector (ILSS) of women professionals in the social sector who have 8-15 years of experience, more than 50 per cent of the respondents felt, at times, slowed down by their own self-limiting biases.

Women's workforce participation in the oil and energy sector has been low, accounting for 22 percent of the labour force in the sector, and 32 percent in renewables, according to a 2019 paper by the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA).

A significant percentage of women professionals in the social sector miss leadership opportunities because of their own self-limiting biases, says a report.

Self-limiting biases often stem from social and cultural conditioning women experience, which can shape a sense of inferiority.

These beliefs lead to "self-limiting" behaviour that often leads to women having stereotypes about their own abilities, talents, opportunities, and goals that could end up holding back one's career, it said.