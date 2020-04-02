App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 02, 2020 03:22 PM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus lockdown | Significant improvement in air quality across India: CPCB

"The major sectors contributing to air pollution are transport, industries, power plants, construction activities, biomass burning, road dust resuspension and residential activities.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The nationwide 'Janta Curfew' on March 22 and the 21-day lockdown imposed since March 24 to combat the coronavirus outbreak have resulted in a significant improvement in air quality in the country, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has said. Travel restrictions and closure of industries have helped reduce the pollution level.

"The major sectors contributing to air pollution are transport, industries, power plants, construction activities, biomass burning, road dust resuspension and residential activities. In addition, certain activities such as operation of DG sets, restaurant, landfill fires, etc. also contribute to air pollution," the pollution watchdog said.

"As a result of stringent travel restrictions and shutting down of non-essential activities including those of air polluting sectors, air quality improvement has been noted in many towns and cities across the nation," it added.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Apr 2, 2020 03:15 pm

tags #coronavirus #CPCB #India #lockdown

most popular

Exclusive: PNB expects Rs 5,000-crore fresh slippages in Q4; no lay-off post merger, says MD & CEO Mallikarjuna Rao

Exclusive: PNB expects Rs 5,000-crore fresh slippages in Q4; no lay-off post merger, says MD & CEO Mallikarjuna Rao

Coronavirus pandemic | HDFC Bank offers loan deferment option to customers

Coronavirus pandemic | HDFC Bank offers loan deferment option to customers

As business plummets, food delivery platforms nudge restaurants to open with newfound goodwill

As business plummets, food delivery platforms nudge restaurants to open with newfound goodwill

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.