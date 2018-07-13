Signature bridge:Delhi govt approves revised estimate Rs 1518.37 Cr

Delhi government today approved the final revised estimate of Rs 1518.37 crore for the construction of Signature Bridge on Yamuna river at Wazirabad. The approval was given in a meeting of the Delhi cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, said a government statement.

The revised estimate was recommended by the Expenditure Finance Committee (EFC). It includes the Signature Bridge and its approach road.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia told reporters that the Signature Bridge is expected to be completed by October 31 this year.

After completion, the bridge will connect the Outer Ring Road on the western bank of Yamuna with the Wazirabad Road on the eastern side of the river benefitting thousands of commuters.

Earlier, Kejriwal and Sisodia had inspected the construction of a final pylon of the bridge in May. Then Kejriwal had said that the bridge will be completed by October.

On August 27, 2004, a MoU was signed between Delhi government's PWD and Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation Limited (DTTDC) that was entrusted with the project,

The project was delayed due to various reasons including a difference of opinion between PWD and DTTDC engineers

The bridge had obtained environmental clearance in 2011 and was set to be completed by December 2013.

The completion date of the project was pushed to June 2016 and then to July 2017, which was further pushed to December 2017.