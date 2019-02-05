Signals for RBI's monetary policy from FY20 Interim Budget

The fiscal trajectory has profound implications for central bank's monetary policy decisions as it influences the economic equilibrium through both aggregate demand as well as aggregate supply. The post Budget Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting is typically dominated by discussions on assessing 1) Whether the government has been prudent in its fiscal stance and 2) Budget's likely fiscal impulse on the growth and inflation. While this time will be no different when the MPC meets on February 7, 2019, but assessment of the FY20 Interim Budget and its impact may not be straightforward, as we argue below.

Is the FY20 Interim Budget inflationary?

Foremost, the MPC must assess whether the slippage over FY19-FY20 fiscal deficit targets vis-à-vis the path outlined in the FRBM roadmap is inflationary or not. Recall, the government has revised upwards the FY19 fiscal deficit to GDP ratio to 3.4 percent (vs. BE of 3.3 percent) and indicated its intention to retain it at the same level in FY20 (against FRBM pre-defined target of 3.1 percent for the year).

To be fair, despite the fiscal impulse of 0.4 percent of GDP, the government has been able to consolidate its finances marginally compared to FY17-FY18 fiscal deficit ratio of 3.5 percent. Further, looking at revenue deficit, it is commendable that the government has delivered on its intention of pruning it to 2.2 percent of GDP in FY19 RE from 2.6 percent in FY18, in line with BE and intends to maintain it at the same level in FY20. In fact, even more encouraging is the consolidation in primary deficit, on which the government has over delivered. For FY19, the primary deficit as a ratio to GDP is expected to ease to 0.2 percent in FY19 vs 0.3 percent BE and 0.4 percent in FY18.

On the quality of fiscal spending (ratio of capital to revenue expenditure), FY19 and FY20 again throw mixed trends. For FY19, revised estimates project an improvement not only over FY18 but also over FY19 BE. This improvement is premised on the capital expenditure overshooting BE, and hence carries greater weight. However, for FY20, the expenditure quality is anticipated to deteriorate.



While headline inflation has averaged at a benign 3.8 percent for FYTD19 (April-December), core inflation FYTD run rate stands at an elevated 6.0 percent.



Cut from the same cloth in some sense, goods inflation continues to undershoot inflation in services, pegged at 2.9 percent and 6.2 percent respectively, on FYTD basis, on average.



Having said so, for now, the MPC can take comfort from a benign headline, CPI headline, inflation, which is running far below its intended target of 4.0 percent (headline CPI inflation stood at 2.19 percent YoY in December-18). However, the comfort wanes when we look beyond the headline:

Both these divergences are a consequence of seasonal momentum in food prices remaining weak through most part of 2018 (FYTD19 buildup in food prices at 0.1 percent vs 0.6 percent over same period in FY18), while demand for services (especially health, education) continues to soar amidst constrained supply. Further, an upward adjustment in housing prices post the 7th Pay Commission outgoes has also added to core price pressures.

As such, amidst the income support scheme led fiscal impetus to consumption along with deterioration in the quality of fiscal spend in FY20, pressures on core inflation can be expected to remain elevated. Drawing from the past experience, the farm stimulus of 2008-09 was one of the reasons behind the high episode of inflation that ensued over FY09-13. While one can take comfort from the fact that the size of FY20 fiscal stimulus (at 0.4 percent of GDP) is half of the FY09 farm package (of 0.9 percent), nevertheless the upward pressures on prices are likely to take shape, at least in the short term, and will need to be monitored closely from a demand-supply perspective.

Offers a growth impetus

The focus on consumption led growth has however come at the cost of lower allocation for capital spending, which is budgeted to fall to 12.1 percent of total expenditure in FY20 from 12.9 percent in FY18. The shortfall is unlikely to be compensated by off balance sheet spending as capex by public sector enterprises is slated to moderate to 2.9 percent of GDP in FY20 from 3.4 percent in FY19. Having said so, the inferior quality of fiscal adjustment in FY20 we doubt will stall the ongoing recovery in investments as the bankruptcy framework has started producing desired outcomes (with 382 CIRP closures as of Sep-18).

Conclusion

From a monetary policy perspective, the contours of the Interim Budget help us to reinforce our already framed view, that is, the RBI’s MPC will restrict itself to just a shift in monetary policy stance to ‘neutral’ from ‘calibrated tightening’ and stay on a prolonged pause thereafter.

The authors are the Chief Economist and Economist at Yes Bank.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on Moneycontrol are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.