Sidhu Moosewala's posthumous song 'SYL' removed by Youtube India on govt's complaint

Singer-politician Sidhu Moosewala was murdered on May 29 in Punjab's Mansa.

Late singer Sidhu Moosewala's song 'SYL', which was released posthumously on June 23, was removed by video streaming platform Youtube India on June 26, on the basis of a complaint submitted by the Union government.

"Video unavailable. This content is not available on this country domain due to a legal complaint from the government," stated the message displayed by Youtube on clicking on the song's link.

Written and composed by Moosewala, the song was released by music producer MXRCI. The track's title refers to the Sutlej-Yamuna Link (SYL) canal, which has been a bone of contention between Punjab and Haryana for several decades.

Punjab has been demanding a reassessment of its share of the Ravi-Beas river's water while Haryana has been seeking completion of the canal to get its share.

Since its launch, SYL had amassed over 27 million views on Youtube and had received 3.3 million likes.

This was the only song of Moosewala, whose real name was Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, to be released following his murder last month. He was shot dead in Punjab's Mansa district on May 29, in what was reported to be a case linked to a "gang war". The investigation is currently underway.

Moosewala enjoyed a huge following in India and abroad with songs such as 'So High', 'Same Beef', 'The Last Ride', and 'Just Listen'. Recently, his track "295" made it to the Billboard Global 200 Chart.

His murder had also sparked a political row, with Punjab's opposition parties condemning the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in the state for withdrawing his security cover.

Moosewala was among the 424 VVIPs whose security was withdrawn by the government on May 28. The move, claimed Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, was aimed at freeing up the police resources ahead of the Operation Blue Star anniversary, which is observed in the first week of June.