    Sidhu Moosewala murder: Punjab Police makes first arrest

    Two days after Punjabi musician Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead in Mansa district, the Punjab Police has made their first arrest in the investigation.

    Moneycontrol News
    May 31, 2022 / 10:19 PM IST
    (Image credit: Sidhu Moose Wala/Facebook)

    (Image credit: Sidhu Moose Wala/Facebook)

    The Punjab Police on May 31 said they have made the first arrest in the Sidhu Moosewala murder case, two days after the popular singer was shot dead in Mansa district.

    A police official was quoted by PTI news agency as saying that one person, Manpreet Singh, has been arrested and was produced before a court, which sent him to police custody for five days.

    The 28-year-old rapper Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu aka Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead by unidentified assailants on Sunday, a day after the state government pruned his security cover.

    Moosewala's cousin and a friend, who was traveling in a Mahindra Thar jeep with him, were also injured in the attack.

    "This incident seems to be a case of an inter-gang rivalry," Punjab Director General of Police VK Bhawra told PTI, adding the Lawrence Bishnoi gang was behind the killing. "This incident seems to be a case of an inter-gang rivalry,"

    According to Bhawra at least three weapons including 9 mm and 455 bore were used and 30 empty cases were recovered from the site. Moosewala, 28, had fought the recent assembly election on a Congress ticket from Mansa and was defeated by the AAP's Vijay Singla.

    Police sources told PTI, that Canada-based Goldy Brar has claimed responsibility for the murder of Moosewala.
    Moneycontrol News
    first published: May 31, 2022 10:19 pm
