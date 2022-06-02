Sidhu Moosewala murder: Punjab govt to restore security of 424 VVIPs on June 7

Singer-politician Sidhu Moosewala was murdered on May 29 in Mansa

The Punjab government, under flak following the murder of singer-politician Sidhu Moosewala, said it will restore security of 424 VVIPs on June 7.

The decision was conveyed on June 2 to the Punjab & Haryana High Court, which had asked the Bhagwant Mann-led government to explain the reason behind curtailing the security cover.

The security granted to VVIPs was slashed to free security personnel ahead of the 38th anniversary of Operation Blue Star, which will be observed on June 6, the state government told the high court.

The court, while hearing a plea moved by former deputy chief minister and Congress leader Om Prakash Soni, had also asked the government to explain how the names of several "protectees" got released in the public domain.



The state-ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) came under fire as its Twitter handle had, on May 28, shared a photo which mentioned the name of Moose Wala among those whose police protection has been curtailed. The next day, on May 29, the 29-year-old singer was murdered in Mansa

The Congress, with which Moosewala was politically affiliated, has also asked the chief minister to explain why Moose Wala's name was published while publicising the decision to downgrade the security cover.

"Why was the order for security downgrading of Moose Wala made public on social media? Why was the issue of Sidhu Moosewala's security downgrading used by a political party as a publicity stunt?" Congress leader Shaktisinh Gohil asked.

The matter on who ordered the downgrading of Moose Wala's security and on whose recommendation it was done should also be investigated and the guilty should be punished, Gohil said.

"There should be an independent investigation under the supervision of a high court judge, a demand put forth by Moosewala's family too," he added.