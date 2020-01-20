App
Last Updated : Jan 20, 2020 09:25 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Siddhivinayak Temple gets 35 kg of gold as donation from anonymous devotee: Report

This latest donation, as per the report, was used for the gold plating of the temple's door and ceiling. The work was completed between January 15 and January 19, when the temple was closed for preparations for the annual festival.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Siddhivinayak Temple, Mumbai (Image: Reuters)
Siddhivinayak Temple, Mumbai (Image: Reuters)

The Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai received 35 kilograms of gold as a donation from an anonymous devotee, according to a report by India Today.

This donation is expected to have cost nearly Rs 14 crore.

This latest donation, as per the report, was used for the gold plating of the temple's door and ceiling. The work was completed between January 15 and January 19, when the temple was closed for preparations for the annual festival.

According to an Outlook report quoting IANS, the gold donated was used to line the inner ceiling of the temple's sanctum sanctorum and to cover its wooden doors with golden leaves. Shree Siddhivinayak Ganapati Temple Trust (SSGTT) Chairman Aadesh Bandekar also told IANS that the devotee requested anonymity for the donation made.

Visited by devotees from across the world, the popular temple attracts several devotees from all walks of life every year. Many donate generously, either in cash or in the form of gold, silver or other precious jewels.

Bandekar also said that the donations received by the temple, which stood at around 320 crore as of 2017 and was mostly used for social work, and have now touched over Rs 410 crore.

First Published on Jan 20, 2020 09:25 pm

tags #India #Siddhivinayak temple

