App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycntrol
Co-Partners
Associate Partners
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Moneycontrol

Co-Partners

Medlife
Mobil

Associate Partners

you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 27, 2019 04:26 PM IST | Source: PTI

Siddaramiah says JD(S)-Congress govt strong, rubbishes Yeddyurappa's claims that it will fall

'Yeddyurappa has been saying for the past one year the government will fall. He will continue to say the same for the next four years. I am confident the government is strong,' Siddaramaiah said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah May 27 asserted that the JDS-Congress government was a 'strong' one and ridiculed state BJP president B S Yeddyurappa for repeatedly claiming that the coalition will collapse.

In a series of tweets, he also said the people's mandate was for continuation of the BJP-led government at the Centre and not for 'toppling' the state government.

"Yeddyurappa has been saying for the past one year the government will fall. He will continue to say the same for the next four years. I am confident the government is strong," Siddaramaiah said.

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi bowing to the Constitution after being elected leader of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance on Saturday, he sought to know which article in the Constitution gave the BJP the right to topple a state government.

related news

"@BSYBJP (Yeddyurappa) claims to form the govt inspite of not having the number. This is not a new drama but this is continuously misleading the public. Mr. @narendramodi bowed to the Constitution but in which article has the constitution given the right for @BJP4India to destabilise our govt (sic)," the Congress Legislature Party leader asked.

He asserted that all Congress MLAs, including dissident leader Ramesh Jarkiholi, were with the party and nobody was leaving.

Dismissing Yeddyurappa's claim that the state government would collapse on June 1, Siddaramaiah dared him to resign from his post if his prediction did not come true.

The BJP has predicted the collapse of the ruling coalition and an increase in its tally in the assembly after the LS poll results, claiming that 20 odd Congress MLAs were unhappy with the government and may take any decision anytime.

Siddaramiah said the outcome of the Lok Sabha elections, in which the BJP won 25 seats, was for continuation of the NDA government at the Centre and not for toppling the government in the state and make Yeddyurappa chief minister again.

"It's nonsense to say the assembly should be dissolved because the Lok Sabha election results were against us," Siddaramaiah said.

Yeddyurappa Sunday told PTI that it was impossible for the BJP to form a government with the JD(S) in the event of the present coalition government collapsing and favoured fresh assembly elections.

"We are ready for fresh assembly elections. There is no option left for our party," Yeddyurappa had said, citing the failure of the previous coalition arrangement between the JD(S) and the BJP in 2007.

His comments came against the backdrop of speculations that the JD(S)-Congress coalition would fall in view of the poor showing in the Lok Sabha elections.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara also exuded confidence that Ramesh Jarkiholi will not leave the party.

"I am pretty confident that he will take a decision in favour of the party and government. Ramesh Jarkiholi is our close friend. I believe that neither he nor his team will leave Congress," he told reporters here Monday.

In response to a question about his resignation, Jarkiholi had Sunday said "Will give (resignation)...will not give it through media, will (discuss with) well wishers and give... I won't say (when)...I may even give after one year."

Jarkiholi has been hobnobbing with the BJP for some time and had threatened to resign from the party along with some MLAs after the Lok Sabha polls.

He had Sunday visited senior BJP leader S M Krishna here in the presence of Yeddyurappa.
First Published on May 27, 2019 04:26 pm

tags #B S Yeddyurappa #Congress #Current Affairs #India #JDS #Karnataka #Politics #Siddaramaiah.

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

More From

Veeru Devgan Funeral Live Updates: Ajay Devgn’s is overseeing the la ...

Veeru Devgan no more: From going to prison at 14 to being the greatest ...

Ajay Devgn's father Veeru Devgan no more

Ajay Devgn’s father Veeru Devgan passes away, Vicky Kaushal’s fath ...

Jayeshbhai Jordaar: Ranveer Singh to be a Gujju bhai for his next YRF ...

Exclusive: Woman who accused Karan Oberoi of rape attacked, asked to ' ...

Karan Johar is my 'big brother', states Prabal Gurung while dismissing ...

Article 15: Ayushmann Khurrana looks fierce in this new poster, announ ...

Provide Names of Big Loan Defaulters: CIC to RBI

FCA and Renault Pondering Over Possible Partnership

Is Salman Khan Working in Biopic Based on a BSF Soldier?

Disha Patani-Tiger Shorff-Ananya Panday Go On a Lunch Date, See Pics

Officials: Taliban Attacks Kill 10 Afghan Troops, Four Police Official ...

Knives Out in RJD: Party MLA Demands Tejashwi' Yadav's Resignation Fro ...

ICC World Cup 2019 | Mark Wood Cleared For England's World Cup Opener

Confident of Timely Payment of Salary for May: BSNL Chief

Children Face Highest Biting Risk from Pit Bulls

Andhra Pradesh election results 2019: Is it end of the road for Chandr ...

Lok Sabha election results 2019: Time to exorcise the ‘Suit Boot Ki ...

Lok Sabha election results 2019: Sumalatha Ambareesh thanks BJP for su ...

43% of newly elected Lok Sabha members have criminal cases against the ...

First session of new Lok Sabha likely from June 6-15

Closing Bell: Sensex ends 248 points higher, Nifty above 11,900; metal ...

Consumption slowdown will last for a few more quarters, says Axis Capi ...

Investing in equity mutual funds? Here are six mistakes to be avoided ...

What Goldman Sachs expects in terms of India's growth, reforms in FY20

Prem Singh Tamang, aka PS Golay, sworn in as Sikkim CM: SKM chief was ...

Fear of wrath of upper caste makes dreams of Dalit grooms to ride a ma ...

Nigel Farage's Brexit Party triumphs in EU vote in Britain; Theresa Ma ...

NBFC mess: Why India’s problematic shadow banks need an Asset Qualit ...

Game of Thrones: The Last Watch highlights what it takes to make one o ...

Sudirman Cup 2019: Relentless Shi Yuqi demolishes World No 1 Kento Mom ...

To parade or not: An elephantine problem at Thrissur Pooram

In The Camel Merchant of Philadelphia, Sarbpreet Singh writes about th ...

Xiaomi Black Shark 2 vs Asus ROG Phone vs OnePlus 7 Pro: Gaming flagsh ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.