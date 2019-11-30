App
Last Updated : Nov 30, 2019 09:15 PM IST | Source: PTI

Siddaramaiah 'daydreaming' of becoming CM again: Nalin Kumar Kateel

He said Siddaramaiah had claimed during the last election that he would be the next chief Minister and he was just repeating it.

Senior Congress leader and former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is 'daydreaming' of heading the next government after the December 5 by-polls, BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel said here on Saturday.

He said Siddaramaiah had claimed during the last election that he would be the next chief Minister and he was just repeating it. "Can the Congress and JD(S) come together again to form a coalition government after the by-elections"? he asked. Kateel expressed the hope that BJP would secure 15 seats in the by-polls and the Yediyurappa government will be safe. He was speaking to reporters at his newly renovated office.

BJP general secretary B L Santhosh inaugurated the new office of the MP. District in-charge minister Kota Srinivas Poojary, Mangaluru south MLA Vedavyasa Kamath, North MLA Bharath Y Shetty, Sullia MLA S Angara, Puttur MLA Sanjeev Matandoor, Bantwal MLA Rajesh Naik and others were present.

First Published on Nov 30, 2019 07:51 pm

