Siddaramaiah 'daydreaming' of becoming CM again: Nalin Kumar Kateel

Senior Congress leader and former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is 'daydreaming' of heading the next government after the December 5 by-polls, BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel said here on Saturday.

He said Siddaramaiah had claimed during the last election that he would be the next chief Minister and he was just repeating it. "Can the Congress and JD(S) come together again to form a coalition government after the by-elections"? he asked. Kateel expressed the hope that BJP would secure 15 seats in the by-polls and the Yediyurappa government will be safe. He was speaking to reporters at his newly renovated office.