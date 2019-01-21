App
Last Updated : Jan 21, 2019 02:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Siddaganga Mutt seer Shivakumara Swami dies at 111

Karnataka government announced three-day mourning and one-day holiday for all schools, colleges and government offices

File image
File image
Shivakumara Swami, the head of the Siddaganga Mutt died on January 21 at the age of 111.

His body will be kept at the Mutt premises in Tumkuru district till January 22 to let people pay their last respects. The cremation ceremony will be held at 04.30 pm on January 22.

The death of the seer was announced by Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy. The state government announced three-day mourning and one-day holiday for all schools, colleges and government offices.

Reports suggest that the seer’s health condition deteriorated late last night after which the doctors placed him on life support. He had been in and out of hospitals for the last two months.

He was being treated for a lung infection which he developed after undergoing a liver bypass, according to a reports.

Medical experts from Bengaluru had visited the Mutt in Tumkuru district, Karnataka to advise doctors treating the seer.

Dr Paramesh Shivana, head of the Siddaganga Hospital where he was being treated, had earlier informed that his health was very critical.
First Published on Jan 21, 2019 02:29 pm

tags #Current Affairs #HD Kumaraswamy #India #Karnataka #Lingayat community #Shivakumara Swami

