 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsIndia

Sibi George appointed India's next ambassador to Japan

PTI
Sep 12, 2022 / 09:16 PM IST

He will replace Sanjay Kumar Verma as India's envoy to Japan. George, a 1993-batch Indian Foreign Service officer, is currently the Ambassador of India to Kuwait.

Senior diplomat Sibi George was on Monday appointed as the next Indian ambassador to Japan. George, a 1993-batch Indian Foreign Service officer, is currently the Ambassador of India to Kuwait.

He will replace Sanjay Kumar Verma as India's envoy to Japan. George, a 1993-batch Indian Foreign Service officer, is currently the Ambassador of India to Kuwait.

George has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to Japan and is expected to take up the assignment shortly, a Ministry of External Affairs statement said.

PTI
TAGS: #ambassador #Japan #Sibi George
first published: Sep 12, 2022 09:16 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.