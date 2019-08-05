App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 05, 2019 01:06 PM IST | Source: PTI

Shripad Naik terms govt's move on Article 370 as 'historic and bold'

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, while speaking in the Rajya Sabha, moved a resolution that all clauses of Article 370 will not be applicable to the northern state.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Union Minister of State for Defence Shripad Naik on August 5 described the Centre's move on Article 370 of the Constitution, which grants special status to Jammu and Kashmir, as a "historic and bold decision".

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, while speaking in the Rajya Sabha, moved a resolution that all clauses of Article 370 will not be applicable to the northern state.

Reacting to the government's move, Naik, who is the Lok Sabha member from North Goa, in a tweet said, "Historic and bold decision by Union Home Minister @AmitShah moves resolution #RajyaSabha to revoke #Article370...#BharatEkHai."

related news

The government on August 5 moved a bill proposing bifurcation of the state of Jammu and Kashmir into two union territories (UTs) -- Jammu and Kashmir division and Ladakh.

Making the announcement in the Rajya Sabha, Shah said the Union Territory of Ladakh will have no legislature like Chandigarh while the other UT of Jammu and Kashmir will have a legislature like Delhi and Puducherry.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Aug 5, 2019 12:53 pm

tags #India

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.