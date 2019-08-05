Shripad Naik terms govt's move on Article 370 as 'historic and bold'

Union Minister of State for Defence Shripad Naik on August 5 described the Centre's move on Article 370 of the Constitution, which grants special status to Jammu and Kashmir, as a "historic and bold decision".

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, while speaking in the Rajya Sabha, moved a resolution that all clauses of Article 370 will not be applicable to the northern state.



Reacting to the government's move, Naik, who is the Lok Sabha member from North Goa, in a tweet said, "Historic and bold decision by Union Home Minister @AmitShah moves resolution #RajyaSabha to revoke #Article370...#BharatEkHai."

The government on August 5 moved a bill proposing bifurcation of the state of Jammu and Kashmir into two union territories (UTs) -- Jammu and Kashmir division and Ladakh.