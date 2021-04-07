Shri Ram College of Commerce to host Episteme 2021 fest on April 7 and 8

Episteme 2021 will be held on the 7th and 8th of April

Finance and Investment Cell of Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC), with the support of HDFC Credila, is set to host Episteme 2021 - one of India’s largest finance fests at the undergraduate level, with over ten thousand registered participants.

The annual festival of the Finance and Investment Cell is a two-day series of speaker sessions, competitions, and games that is one of the unmissable parts of the North campus college experience.

Even though the COVID-19 pandemic has forced this edition of Episteme to be held virtually on April 7 and 8, the fest has witnessed pan-India participation spread across six finance-based events, seven lectures on important and relevant subjects, and insightful panel discussions.

Like every year, Episteme '21 has collaborated with leading corporates such as Grant Thornton India, HDFC Mutual Fund, Bajaj Capital, Business Standard, and several others.

In the field of public policy, dignitaries set to address students at Episteme are Vinod Rai, former Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India and Padma Bhushan awardee; Dr Kanwal Sibal, former foreign secretary and Padma Shri Awardee; and Shri Nitin Desai, former Chief Economic Advisor to the Government of India.

Subhash Mundra, most recently deputy Governor of the RBI, Praveen Gupta, former Managing Director of the State Bank of India, and MS Sundara Rajan, former head of Indian Bank, are three banking experts who will be sharing their thoughts at Episteme 2021.

Set to be held on the 7 and 8 of April, Episteme 2021 has six different competitions, each of which has over 1,500 registrations, taking the total participant pool to over 10,000.

The competitions being organised are Janus, an event based on financial scams; Consiliartis, an economic policy competition; Shri Ram Finance Challenge; Shri Ram Paramarsh, a case-study competition with the support of IIMA. Besides, two flagship competitions -- Menace at Metropolis, a complex, fast-moving, mock-stock market that simulates the trading floor, and Bet or Debt, an exciting gambling event will also be held.

Episteme is Delhi University’s largest finance fest, and this year, even though not held on North Campus, it promises the fully typical yet refreshing SRCC experience.