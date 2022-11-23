Shraddha Walkar's 2020 complaint: Mumbai BJP chief seeks probe to find if her letter was deliberately suppressed

Mumbai BJP chief Ashish Shelar on Wednesday questioned the alleged failure of Maharashtra Police in taking strong action on a complaint filed by slain call centre employee Shraddha Walkar in November 2020 in which she stated her live-in partner Aaftab Poonawala had tried to kill her. He demanded the police probe whether Walkar's letter had been deliberately suppressed and if the police were under pressure to not investigate her complaint.

Aaftab Poonawala was arrested by the Delhi Police recently for allegedly killing Walkar in May this year and cutting her body into multiple pieces before disposing of them.

Walkar, a resident of Vasai in Palghar district, had two years ago complained to the police that Aaftab had tried to kill her and expressed apprehension he would cut her into pieces and throw her away, an official had said earlier in the day.

Speaking to reporters, Shelar targeted the erstwhile Maha Vikas Aghadi government of Shiv Sena, NCP, and Congress.

"Why did the Maharashtra Police not take any action on her (Walkar's) letter? Was it because Shraddha's last name was Walkar or because he (the accused's name is) Aaftab? Or was it because the chief minister (Uddhav Thackeray) was supported by NCP and Congress in office? Had there been timely intervention, Walkar would have survived, he said. "I urge the police to investigate whether this letter or investigation was deliberately suppressed," he said.

Notably, senior BJP leader and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis holds the state Home portfolio.

Shelar said the police should also investigate whether there was pressure from someone to not take action against Aaftab.

The police official had also said that based on Walkar's written complaint dated November 23, 2020, personnel of Tulinj police station in Palghar district visited the place, where Walkar and Aaftab resided, twice and recorded her statement.

"Walkar then told the police that she had lodged the complaint in a fit of rage and the issues between her and Aaftab were resolved. She told the police that she was withdrawing her complaint, after which the case was closed," he said.