    Shraddha Walkar murder: Delhi court reserves order on framing charges against Aaftab Poonawala

    PTI
    April 15, 2023 / 03:27 PM IST
    A local court on Saturday reserved its order on framing charges against Aaftab Amin Poonawala, who is accused of strangling his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar and chopping her body into pieces.

    Additional Sessions Judge Manisha Khurana Kakkar has posted the matter to April 29.

    The arguments on the charges were completed on Saturday.

    Meanwhile, Walkar's father has moved an application in the court seeking the release of her remains to perform the last rites.

    first published: Apr 15, 2023 03:27 pm