App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycntrol
Co-Partners
Associate Partners
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Moneycontrol

Co-Partners

Medlife
Mobil

Associate Partners

you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 17, 2019 08:16 PM IST | Source: PTI

Showcause issued to 3 BJP leaders for Godse remarks, appropriate action will be taken: Amit Shah

The entire BJP regrets the remarks and that is why prompt action has been taken, Shah said at a press conference, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi alongside him.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The BJP has issued showcause notices its three leaders, including Lok Sabha candidate Pragya Singh Thakur, over their remarks on Mahatma Gandhi's assassin Nathuram Godse, party chief Amit Shah said May 17, promising "appropriate action" against them.

The entire BJP regrets the remarks and that is why prompt action has been taken, Shah said at a press conference, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi alongside him.

The party's disciplinary committee has issued a notice to them and has given 10-days time to respond, he said.

"We will immediately decide on appropriate action on them after that," Shah said.

related news

The Pandora's box opened on Thursday with BJP's Bhopal Lok Sabha candidate and Malegaon blast accused Thakur lauding Godse as a "patriot" and issuing an apology hours later, saying she respected Gandhi and his work for the country cannot be forgotten.

As the row over Thakur's remarks escalated, BJP's MP from Karnataka Nalin Kumar Kateel compared Godse with former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi.

"Godse killed one, Kasab killed 72, Rajiv Gandhi killed 17,000. You judge who is more cruel in this??" Kateel tweeted on Thursday, equating Godse with 26/11 Mumbai terror attack convict Ajmal Kasab, and Rajiv Gandhi.

Union minister Anantkumar Hegde also found himself in the news with a purported tweet justifying Godse's action. However, later the minister claimed his account was hacked into.

"The BJP does not associate with the comments of the three leaders. We not only consider such remarks as personal but also we have issued notices to those responsible and disciplinary proceedings have been initiated against them," Shah said.

He asserted that Thakur's candidature from Bhopal is the party's "satyagraha" against fake "saffron" terror case.

"The Congress compromised on the country's security for vote bank politics," he said.

"Some people were caught in the Samjhauta Express case, the CBI said these people are associated with the LeT. American agencies also supported this that these people are associated with the LeT. A fake case of saffron terror was made in which all have been acquitted," Shah said.

The courts have said that saffron terror is imaginary, he said.

"So, who is responsible for the people released and given Rs 5 lakh compensation and security compromised for vote bank politics. The Congress party is responsible. I demand that the Congress president apologise for defaming Hindu culture and compromising national security," he said.

Earlier, in a series of tweets, Shah said the remarks made by Thakur, Hegde and Kateel are against the BJP's ideology, and the party has taken serious note of their statements.

Shah also said these comments were their personal statements and had no link with the party.

"They have withdrawn their statements and have also apologised. However, their remarks are against the decorum of public life and the BJP, and also against the party's ideology.

"Taking serious note of their remarks, the party has decided to send them to the disciplinary committee," Shah said.
First Published on May 17, 2019 08:15 pm

tags #Amit Shah #Bharatiya Janata Party #BJP #Current Affairs #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics

most popular

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

More From

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Anil Kapoor defends why he didn't vote, but ...

Priyanka Chopra, Kangana Ranaut, Deepika Padukone, who is the ultimate ...

Bharat Zinda song launch: Salman Khan stops Katrina Kaif from calling ...

Cannes 2019: Deepika Padukone oozes glamour in her latest outfits

Netflix's Leila: Huma Qureshi stars in a dystopian, fictional future f ...

Diana Penty's Cannes 2019 preparation involves a plate full of happine ...

Salman Khan wants Katrina Kaif to thank Priyanka Chopra for her role i ...

Karan Oberoi Rape Case: Dindoshi Sessions Court rejected TV actor's ba ...

Shah Rukh Khan appears on My Next Guest Needs No Introduction, shares ...

Gujarat: Mob of Over 150 Booked For Stopping Dalit Man's Wedding Proce ...

Unprecedented Outreach: PM Flew 1.5 Lakh Km & Addressed 142 Rallies Du ...

Social Worker Held For Extortion Bid on Union Minister Mahesh Sharma

Hooked: What's Buzzing This Week

Decision of Foreigners Tribunal Will Prevail Over NRC Order in Assam, ...

Myanmar Court Sentences 24 Indian Rebels to Two Years in Prison

Election Epicentre: BJP Cracks Down On Hardliners

15% Women Candidates Fighting LS Polls Declared Criminal Cases, 36% Ar ...

E-Buzz: Dia Mirza Takes Alia’s Advice For Kaafir

Anand Mahindra takes aim at Pragya Thakur for Godse remarks, says some ...

How the political narrative on national security will play out in Lok ...

Films sans frontiers: Indian cinema’s shining avatar at NYIFF 2019 c ...

Sheraton Hotels’ new concepts will make you work at the hotel lobby ...

The smart voter: A digitally empowered electorate is making Indian pol ...

Markets this week: Sensex, Nifty gain 1%; Bajaj Finance rallies 13%, Y ...

Constructive on Indian stocks in medium-term; like steel and cement sp ...

CLSA's earnings estimates for FY20 remain unchanged

Brokerages raise TP on Bajaj Finance considering premium valuations, s ...

Row over destruction of Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar bust: BJP has been u ...

De De Pyaar De movie review: Tabu, Ajay Devgn champion male infidelity ...

Villagers in Chhattisgarh's Surguja refrain from voting due to rise in ...

Asus Zenfone 6 vs OnePlus 7: Specs comparison of the newest Snapdragon ...

Taiwan becomes first Asian country to legalise same-sex marriage, prov ...

Lok Sabha Election 2019: Why investors want Narendra Modi back for ano ...

Human/Nature: In photos of trees and crumbling houses, a criticism of ...

Yashica Dutt on her decision to come out as Dalit: 'The truth was out, ...

Rome Masters: How many lines does Nick Kyrgios have to cross before we ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.