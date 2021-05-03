COVID-19 care: AIIMS Director explains when you should get CT scan done and likely risks

Image: Shutterstock

The second wave of the deadly coronavirus in India has been devastating. The exponential rise in cases has overwhelmed the country's already creaky health infrastructure, thus compelling people to run from pillar to post to get hospital beds, medical equipment, or drugs required to treat the patients.

That said, a lot of myths, rumours and incorrect information are also doing the rounds in the public domain as regards the pandemic. One such myth is around CT scan usage in mild symptoms.

According to AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria, there is no need of CT scans in mild cases.

Dr Guleria says that there is no significant advantage if they are undertaken in mild cases. This is because one CT scan is equivalent of about 200-300 chest x-rays and is very harmful.



CT-SCan and biomarkers are being misused. There is no advantage in doing CT-Scan if you have mild symptoms. One CT-Scan is equivalent to 300 chest x-rays, it's very harmful: AIIMS Director Dr. Randeep Guleria pic.twitter.com/fBX19cwRcD

— ANI (@ANI) May 3, 2021

"There is no advantage in doing CT-Scan if you have mild symptoms," the doctor emphasised, according to ANI reports.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Repeated scans in younger age group can increase cancer risk, the doctor said.

Guleria also recommended that if someone has recovered from COVID then they should take both doses of vaccine.

Also Read: India’s COVID-19 vaccination drive: Shortage, pricing, and missing May 1 deadline

"In scientific terms, the first dose is priming while the second dose is a booster dose," ANI quoted the doctor as saying.



The current recommendation is that, if you have recovered from COVID then you should take both doses of vaccine. In scientific language, the first dose is priming while the second dose is a booster dose: AIIMS Director Dr. Randeep Guleria — ANI (@ANI) May 3, 2021

--With inputs from PTI.