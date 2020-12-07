Shop Owners, Eateries In Bengaluru To Pay Fine If Customers Flout COVID-19 Protocol

Source: Reuters

In a bid to ensure strict adherence to COVID-19 safety protocol, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) issued orders stating that it would fine restaurant owners and other businesses if people do not wear masks or follow other COVID-19 protocols.

According to the circular issued on December 5, the fine will range from Rs 5,000 to Rs 1 lakh, depending on the establishment and violations.

In the order, BBMP Commissioner N Manjunatha Prasad said that commercial establishments have an obligation to ensure that people on their premises follow COVID-19 containment rules.

The owners will be held responsible for the violation of the said rules, he said.

Penalties have been divided into six categories: Three-star restaurants and above up to Rs 1 lakh; Air-conditioned restaurants, departmental stores, malls, branded shops, cinema halls, organisers of meetings, rallies and other events up to Rs 50,000; non-AC restaurants and shops up to Rs 25,000; organisers of events at any other public place up to Rs 10,000 and smaller hotels, street food sellers and others up to Rs 5,000.

"The BBMP marshals and health officials will have all the rights to fine the owners of shops, malls, theatres, restaurants, wedding halls, public event organisers and roadside eateries among others for letting anyone enter their premises without wearing a mask," the order stated.

Cumulatively, Bengaluru has reported 3,74,024 infections, 4,183

deaths, 3,50,204 recoveries. The city has 19,636 active cases at present. Meanwhile, Karnataka's COVID-19 tally has mounted to 8,93,006, while 11,856 have died so far, the health department said.