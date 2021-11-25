MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Finity
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Shocked to know that Param Bir Singh feels threat to his life: Maharashtra home minister

The minister was reacting to Singh’s plea in the Supreme Court on Monday that he is hiding as he faces threat to his life. The Supreme Court on Monday gave former Singh protection from arrest in connection with inquiries initiated against him by the Maharashtra government, with his counsel informing the court that "he is very much in India but apprehends actions being taken by the state of Maharashtra".

PTI
November 25, 2021 / 12:10 PM IST
File Image of Param Bir Singh

File Image of Param Bir Singh

Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil on Thursday said he was shocked to know that senior IPS officer Param Bir Singh, who has earlier served as the police commissioner of Mumbai and Thane, should feel threat to his life.

"I am shocked to know that a person who has held the post of police commissioner of Mumbai and Thane should feel threat to his life," Walse Patil told reporters here.

The minister was reacting to Singh’s plea in the Supreme Court on Monday that he is hiding as he faces threat to his life. The Supreme Court on Monday gave former Singh protection from arrest in connection with inquiries initiated against him by the Maharashtra government, with his counsel informing the court that "he is very much in India but apprehends actions being taken by the state of Maharashtra".

India but apprehends actions being taken by the state of Maharashtra". Singh, who has been declared a proclaimed offender by a Mumbai court, reached Mumbai on Thursday.

On his arrival in the city, he said he would join the investigation as directed by the court. The IPS officer, who is facing several extortion cases in Maharashtra had told news channels on Wednesday that he was in Chandigarh.

Close

Related stories

Singh has not reported to work since May this year, after his transfer from the post of Mumbai police commissioner and his subsequent allegations of corruption against then Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh.

He was transferred after Mumbai police officer Sachin Waze was arrested in the case of an SUV with explosives found near industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s house, 'Antilia' and the subsequent suspicious death of businessman Mansukh Hiran.
PTI
Tags: #India #Maharashtra Home Minister #Param Bir Singh #Politics
first published: Nov 25, 2021 12:10 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Expansion in NPS investment universe will help us generate better returns for subscribers: ICICI Pru Pension CEO

Simply Save | Expansion in NPS investment universe will help us generate better returns for subscribers: ICICI Pru Pension CEO

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.