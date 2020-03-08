App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 08, 2020 01:16 PM IST | Source: PTI

Shocked that Malayalam channels ban step taken 'without' I&B minister's knowledge: NBA

In a statement, NBA president Rajat Sharma said it condemned the decision of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to impose the 48-hour ban on Asianet News and Media One News, two news channels based in Kerala.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The News Broadcasters Association has said it was "shocked" that the decision to ban two Malayalam news channels was taken "without the knowledge" of Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar, and demanded an inquiry into how this happened. In a statement, NBA president Rajat Sharma said it condemned the decision of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to impose the 48-hour ban on Asianet News and Media One News, two news channels based in Kerala.

Sharma said the NBA appreciated the concern shown by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in this matter and the subsequent withdrawal of the ban imposed on the two news channels.

He stated the NBA was "shocked to learn that a decision like this was taken without the knowledge of the Minister for Information & Broadcasting".

Close

"NBA demands that the Minister should institute an inquiry as to how the order prohibiting the news channels from broadcasting was issued without his approval," the statement issued late on Saturday said. "NBA would like the inquiry report to be shared with it."

related news

The NBA is of the view that all complaints relating to broadcast of news should be referred to the News Broadcasting Standards Authority (NBSA) -- the self-regulatory body headed by former Supreme Court Judge (retd) A K Sikri -- in order to avoid recurrence of similar incidents in future, it said.

The Centre had on Saturday revoked a 48-hour ban on the two leading Malayalam news channels, hours after imposing the punitive measure on separate charges of "siding with one community" while covering last month's communal violence in northeast Delhi, and being critical of the police and RSS.

Javadekar had said on Saturday that Modi had expressed concern over the entire issue, adding that the government supported press freedom.

Without going into specifics, the minister had said he would look into the matter and take "essential steps" if any wrongdoing is found.

"But let me also tell you that everybody should accept that there has to be responsible freedom," he had said.

The channels were suspended for 48 hours beginning 7.30 pm on Friday over their coverage of the violence. The official orders said the channels covered events of February 25 in a manner that "highlighted the attack on places of worship and siding towards a particular community".

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 8, 2020 11:59 am

tags #News Broadcasters Association #Prakash Javadekar

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.