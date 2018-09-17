App
Last Updated : Sep 17, 2018 10:31 PM IST | Source: PTI

Shivraj Singh Chouhan's announcements are like Sachin's runs: Rahul Gandhi

Gandhi was addressing a public meeting after holding a roadshow to kickstart the Congress' campaign for the assembly polls slated later this year.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Taking a dig at Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Congress President Rahul Gandhi drew a parallel between his announcements and the runs scored by the batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar.

Gandhi was addressing a public meeting after holding a roadshow to kickstart the Congress' campaign for the assembly polls slated later this year.

"You all have known about Tendulkar. Whenever he played any innings, everybody was assured that he will score at least 50, 60, 70 or 100 runs.

"Here, in Madhya Pradesh, there is a run machine known as the state chief minister, Shivraj Singh Chouhan who makes announcements with the same pace," Gandhi said.

He said Chouhan has made 21,000 announcements so far "but nothing happened". He then asked the gathering, "What you have got? Madhya Pradesh ranks first in unemployment, rapes, malnutrition and crime against women, Gandhi alleged.
First Published on Sep 17, 2018 10:16 pm

tags #India #Politics #Rahul Gandhi

