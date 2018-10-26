Shivpal Yadav's party is BJP's B-team: Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav suggested the Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party Lohia (PSPL), launched recently by his estranged uncle Shivpal Singh Yadav, is the B-team of the ruling BJP.

"Samajwadi Party's direct fight is only with the BJP and not with any A, B, C, D, E, F, G team of the BJP," he said when asked if his party will take any action against Shivpal Yadav for floating a new party while he is still a member of the SP.

Asked if his party will demand Shivpal Yadav's disqualification from the state assembly, Akhilesh Yadav said the SP did not have any such plans.

Shivpal Yadav announced his new party on October 23, weeks after he launched his front, Samajwadi Secular Morcha (SSM).

Earlier, he had said his front will contest all 80 Lok Sabha seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, barring the one from which his elder brother and SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav will contest the polls.