Shivpal Yadav sees BJP candidate as main competition for Firozabad LS seat; to file papers on March 30

President of Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) Shivpal Singh Yadav Friday said his main competition for the Firozabad Lok Seat will be the BJP candidate.

"The BJP has not declared the name of its candidate yet. The BJP has tacit understanding with SP leader Ram Gopal Yadav. I am the one who was the most vocal against the BJP," Yadav told reporters, when asked about nephew Akshay Yadav's candidature against him here.

Yadav is expected to file his nomination for the Firozabad seat on Saturday.

His party is contesting LS elections from nine states. Shivpal said, "Till now our party has declared 41 candidates in nine states. We are supporting 'Netaji' (Mulayam Singh Yadav) in the Mainpuri seat and our party workers will ensure his victory."

When asked whether he would campaign for Mulayam, Yadav said, "If 'Netaji' calls me, I will surely go to campaign for him."