App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 29, 2019 06:56 PM IST | Source: PTI

Shivpal Yadav sees BJP candidate as main competition for Firozabad LS seat; to file papers on March 30

Yadav is expected to file his nomination for the Firozabad seat on Saturday.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

President of Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) Shivpal Singh Yadav Friday said his main competition for the Firozabad Lok Seat will be the BJP candidate.

"The BJP has not declared the name of its candidate yet. The BJP has tacit understanding with SP leader Ram Gopal Yadav. I am the one who was the most vocal against the BJP," Yadav told reporters, when asked about nephew Akshay Yadav's candidature against him here.

Yadav is expected to file his nomination for the Firozabad seat on Saturday.

His party is contesting LS elections from nine states. Shivpal said, "Till now our party has declared 41 candidates in nine states. We are supporting 'Netaji' (Mulayam Singh Yadav) in the Mainpuri seat and our party workers will ensure his victory."

When asked whether he would campaign for Mulayam, Yadav said, "If 'Netaji' calls me, I will surely go to campaign for him."
First Published on Mar 29, 2019 06:52 pm

tags #Current Affairs #Firozabad Lok Seat #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics #Shivpal Singh Yadav

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

IPL 2019 | Happy to Play the Sheet Anchor Role for Team: Uthappa

Congress Workers Raise Pro-BJP Slogans, Refuse to Support Gowda's Gran ...

Fiscal Deficit Crosses 134% of Budget Estimate at Feb-end

Congress Manifesto Will Have ‘Strategic Plan’ for Creation of Jobs ...

Nirav Modi Threatened to Kill a Witness, Tried to Bribe Another: UK Pr ...

Cross-FIR Filed Against Gurugram Muslim Family Attacked by Mob

Deve Gowda Breathes Easy as Congress Rebel Candidate Pulls Out of Cont ...

ED Chief vs Special Director Over Transfer of Officer Sent to London F ...

'They're Not Just Against Me But Also the Centre': KCR's Daughter Face ...

Hard to create a narrative that is different from the truth: CEA defen ...

Analysis: CPM manifesto attempts to sell old socialist wine in new bot ...

Has the BJP miscalculated its seat selection in Tamil Nadu?

UN says N. Korea looted $13.5 million from Cosmos Bank

Hardik Patel can't contest Lok Sabha polls as Gujarat HC refuses to st ...

Sensex, Nifty gain 1% this week: Indiabulls Housing Finance surges 18% ...

Sensex, Nifty set to clock double-digit gains in FY19: Top gainers and ...

Why Eicher Motors is one of the worst performing stocks on Nifty today

Investors' wealth zooms Rs 8.83 lakh crore in FY19

Lok Sabha election: With 185 candidates contesting in Telangana’s Ni ...

Residents of MP's Kota Gunjapur were promised electricity but govt's S ...

Game of Thrones season 8: Tyrion's death to Sansa being queen, did epi ...

Tiger habitats in the Sundarbans are imperiled by climate change; govt ...

Toll in Bangladesh fire rises to 25; over 76 hurt in blaze at 22-store ...

Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2019: Mandeep Singh, Varun Kumar bag brace apiec ...

Rahul Gandhi's promise on ease of doing is election rhetoric at best; ...

Manu S Pillai, author of The Ivory Throne, on 19th century Travancore, ...

PUBG Mobile controls: Two Fingers vs Four Finger Claw vs Air Triggers

Kalank's title track postponed, is Ranveer Singh's IncInk the real rea ...

Jaya director’s ‘fake’ quote on Kangana Ranaut’s 24 crore payc ...

IPL Points Table 2019: Updated Team Standings After RCB vs MI Match

Zeher: Ranveer Singh’s label IncInk's first song is fast and high on ...

Ranveer Singh and all the preparations ahead of IncInk launch

John Abraham to celebs after Pulwama attack: Don’t make statements t ...

Tom Cruise bans ex wife Nicole Kidman from attending son Connor Cruise ...

'Fake' news of Kangana Ranaut being paid Rs 24 crore goes viral, siste ...

IPL 2019: MS Dhoni has a shrewd rival in Ziva Dhoni during match break ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.