 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsIndia

Shivamogga airport to boost business, says PM Modi ahead of its inauguration

PTI
Feb 24, 2023 / 03:47 PM IST

Modi was responding to the tweet threads of Shivamogga MP B Y Raghavendra, who shared a video of the airport and its terminal on his Twitter handle, saying the dream of an airport in Shivamogga has come true.

Days ahead of his visit to Shivamogga in poll-bound Karnataka to inaugurate the newly built airport, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the facility will boost commerce, connectivity and enhance tourism in the region.

Modi was responding to the tweet threads of Shivamogga MP B Y Raghavendra, who shared a video of the airport and its terminal on his Twitter handle, saying the dream of an airport in Shivamogga has come true.

”The airport in Shivamogga will boost commerce, connectivity and enhance tourism,” Modi said. The Prime Minister will inaugurate the greenfield airport in Shivamogga on February 27, which happens to be former chief minister B S Yediyurappa’s birthday when he will turn 80.

Raghavendra, who is Yediyurappa’s elder son, tweeted, ”The dream of an airport at Shivamogga is coming true! The Shivamogga Airport will establish itself as not merely an airport, but as the gateway of Malnad region’s journey to transformation.”