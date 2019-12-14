App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Dec 14, 2019 03:15 PM IST | Source: PTI

Shiv Sena warns of states vs Centre confrontation over GST dues

The saffron party also said that the Centre's policies were responsible for the "economic anarchy" in the country.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Shiv Sena on December 14, warned that if the Modi government fails to pay the Goods and Services Tax (GST) compensation, it could trigger a confrontation between states and the Centre.

The saffron party also said that the Centre's policies were responsible for the "economic anarchy" in the country.

"The Centre had promised to pay Rs 50,000 crore to states to compensate them on account of revenue loss due to the implementation of GST. But the states have not received the GST compensation for the last four months," the Sena said in an editorial in party mouthpiece 'Saamana'.

Close

"The money belongs to the states and any further delay can spoil their financial situation. The states will have to raise their voice against the Centre if their rightful share in resources is not passed on to them," it added.

related news

The Sena's criticism comes two days after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman assured in the Rajya Sabha that the Centre will honour its commitment over payment of GST compensation to states, although she did not specify by when the dues will be cleared.

States -- that surrendered powers to collect taxes on goods and services after local levies got subsumed into the GST from July 1, 2017 -- was through legislation guaranteed to be paid for any loss of revenue in the first five years of GST implementation.

According to the Uddhav Thackeray-led party, the states, which focus on manufacturing, suffered after the octroi collected by the municipal corporations was abolished. Even then the Centre had promised that compensation would be paid, but nothing has been done so far, it said.

Profit-making PSUs, like Bharat Petroleum, are being sold and the Centre does not have money to pay Rs 500 crore to Air India that were spent on the prime minister's foreign tours, it said.

"Hence, it is doubtful that the states would get their share of GST compensation," the party added.

"All the states are feeling that the Centre has not honoured its commitment of paying them the GST compensation. If this situation continues, there would be a states versus Centre confrontation," it said.

A similar confrontation has arisen in the north eastern states over the passage of Citizens (Amendment) Bill, it noted.

LIVE NOW... Video series on How to Double Your Monthly Income... where Rahul Shah, Ex-Swiss Investment Banker and one of India's leading experts on wealth building, reveals his secret strategies for the first time ever. Register here to watch it for FREE.
First Published on Dec 14, 2019 02:59 pm

tags #Economy #India #Politics

most popular

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.