 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsIndia

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Anil Parab's 'aide' sent in ED custody; claims to be scapegoat

PTI
Mar 11, 2023 / 08:06 PM IST

The money laundering case stems from a complaint filed by Union Environment and Forest Ministry against Anil Parab, Sai Resort, Sea Conch Resort and others for alleged violation of the Environment (Protection) Act, and a connected police case against the former minister and others for "deceiving and causing loss to the state government of Maharashtra."

In January this year, the ED had attached Sai Resort at Dapoli in coastal Ratnagiri district of Maharashtra, worth more than Rs 10 crore, as part of a money laundering probe against Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader and former state minister Anil Parab and others.

A court in Mumbai on Saturday remanded Sadanand Kadam, an `aide' of Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Anil Parab, in the custody of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) till March 15 in an alleged money laundering case connected to the construction of a resort at Dapoli.

Kadam, arrested by the central agency on Friday night, claimed in the court that he was only a "shoulder for the ED to shoot someone else."

In January this year, the ED had attached Sai Resort at Dapoli in coastal Ratnagiri district of Maharashtra, worth more than Rs 10 crore, as part of a money laundering probe against Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader and former state minister Anil Parab and others.

Kadam, a Mumbai-based cable operator, was produced before a special holiday court of judge S M Tapkire on Saturday. The court remanded him in ED custody for five days.