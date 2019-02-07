Shiv Sena to oppose Citizenship (Amendment) Bill; numbers stack up against BJP in Rajya Sabha

Shiv Sena Member of Parliament (MP) Sanjay Raut told The Indian Express on February 6 that his party would vote against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in the Rajya Sabha when it is taken up for passing.

This made Shiv Sena, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s second ally after Janata Dal (United), to reject the bill.

“It is a political Bill, intended to serve electoral interests of the BJP. We are under no obligation to throw our weight behind it,” Raut said.

“Every region has its own identity and an element of pride. That is why linguistic states were created. People of the Northeast feel the Bill (if it becomes a law) will change the demographic character of the region,” he added.

The bill aims to amend the Citizenship Act, 1955 by relaxing eligibility criteria for attaining Indian citizenship for immigrants belonging to six minority (non-Muslim) religions -- Hindus, Buddhists, Jains, Sikhs, Christians and Parsis -- from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan.

The Bill was passed by the Lok Sabha in its Winter Session. However, it is pending in the Rajya Sabha, where the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) does not command a majority.

The Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) had quit the NDA in January, protesting against the bill.

Several organisations and political parties have claimed that it threatens the identity, language and culture of indigenous people. Protests against the bill have rocked the northeast.

The bill is expected to be taken up for passing in the ongoing Budget Session of Parliament slated to end on February 13.

How the numbers stack up

The current strength of the Rajya Sabha is 245 (one seat is vacant). The BJP would need support of 123 MPs to pass the bill.

The NDA is currently falling short of numbers. The BJP has 73 MPs in the House. With some of its allies still supporting them, and votes from independents and nominated members, it could reach 87.

Opponents of the bill hand have 127 votes. The key opponents are Indian National Congress (50 seats), All India Trinamool Congress (13), Samajwadi Party (13), Telugu Desam Party (6), JD(U) (6), Shiv Sena (3), among others.

Northeastern parties such as the Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) and the Naga Peoples Front (NPF), both with one MPs each, are expected to vote against the bill.

Parties such as the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), among others, have maintained a neutral stance so far. This bloc makes up around 31 votes. Their votes would be crucial for the NDA to pass the bill. BJP is reportedly trying to woo some of the parties which have opposed the bill.

The aforementioned numbers are based on media reports.