Last Updated : Jun 07, 2020 05:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Shiv Sena takes dig at actor Sonu Sood for helping stranded migrants

Shiv Sena's dig comes amid speculations on social media that Sood might join the BJP though the actor has denied the rumors.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Actor Sonu Sood (Image: Facebook)
Actor Sonu Sood (Image: Facebook)

Shiv Sena, one of the three parties in Maharashtra's ruling alliance, has hit out at actor Sonu Sood, who has been rescuing and sending stranded migrant workers back home amid national lockdown in India due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Sena, in its mouthpiece 'Saamna', said that Sood would "soon meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and become the celebrity manager of Mumbai". In the editorial, Sena leader Sanjay Raut called Sood a new "Mahatma" who has appeared all of a sudden during the lockdown.

"Sonu Sood is a good actor. There is a different director for movies, the work he has done is good but there is a possibility that there is a political director behind it," Raut later said, according to news agency ANI.

Close

In the editorial, Raut said that the fact that Sood had met Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, and that latter had praised "Mahatma Sood" suggested that no action is being taken for migrant workers by state and centre.

related news

Raut also questioned how Sood was getting buses to transport the migrant workers amidst the lockdown and asked where the migrant workers were going if the states were not allowing entry.

The editorial comes amid speculations on social media that Sood might join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) though the actor has denied the rumors and said that he is not interested in politics. He did admit, however, that he has received offers.


First Published on Jun 7, 2020 05:40 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Shiv Sena #Sonu Sood

