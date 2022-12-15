 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Shiv Sena row: Delhi HC reserves order on Uddhav Thackeray's appeal against decision freezing party name, symbol

PTI
Dec 15, 2022 / 11:42 AM IST

Uddhav Thackeray claimed that the single judge's November 15 order, by which it had also directed the EC to expedite the proceedings, is 'erroneous' and liable to be set aside.

Maharashtra former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray (File Image)

The Delhi High Court on Thursday reserved its order on an appeal by former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray challenging a single judge's decision dismissing his plea against an Election Commission interim order freezing the Shiv Sena name and election symbol.

A bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad, after hearing arguments of counsels for both the parties, said, "We will pass appropriate orders." Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Thackeray, submitted that the EC did not hear him while passing the freezing of symbol order.

"Never in the history of the commission, freezing order has been passed without hearing the party," he argued.

The single judge bench, in its order, had said that there was "no procedural infraction" in the EC's order freezing the Shiv Sena's name and election symbol following a "split" in the party.

It had said the commission passed the freezing order in view of urgency in respect of allotment of symbol on account of announcement of bypolls and the petitioner, who repeatedly took time to furnish necessary documents, now cannot allege violation of principles of natural justice and criticise the poll panel.