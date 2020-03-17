Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamana on Coronavirus: People will die of hunger due to lockdowns

A Saamana article published on March 16 raised concerns over lockdowns that have become the order of the day to fight the deadly Novel Coronavirus.

The publication is a mouthpiece of Maharashtra’s ruling party Shiv Sena.

Notably, Maharashtra has the maximum number of patients who have tested positive for Coronavirus in India. To ensure the disease doesn’t spread any further, the state government has introduced a slew of measures such as banning guided tours, shutting down educational institutes and cinema halls among other things for the time being.

The state has reported 33 cases of Covid-19 so far, with Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad area alone reporting 16 confirmed cases. Mumbai has reported four positive cases so far.

The vernacular newspaper, which is helmed by Sena leader Sanjay Raut, wrote: “The fear of Novel Coronavirus has spread across the country. People are staying indoors to save their lives. But if such a lockdown continues for too long, how will people sustain themselves? What will they eat? People will die of starvation.”

Given Pune has the highest number of cases, the editorial asked if it would be desirable for the city to be under lockdown just like China’s Wuhan was – which is the epicentre of the deadly pathogen.

The COVID-19 is in stage two in India right now and to contain its spread, preventive measures must be observed strictly for at least a month.