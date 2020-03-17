App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 17, 2020 10:59 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamana on Coronavirus: People will die of hunger due to lockdowns

The editorial in the Shiv Sena mouthpiece has raised questions about lockdowns due to Coronavirus.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image: COVID-19 checks at Queen Alia International Airport in Amman, Jordan (Reuters)
Representative Image: COVID-19 checks at Queen Alia International Airport in Amman, Jordan (Reuters)

A Saamana article published on March 16 raised concerns over lockdowns that have become the order of the day to fight the deadly Novel Coronavirus.

The publication is a mouthpiece of Maharashtra’s ruling party Shiv Sena.

Notably, Maharashtra has the maximum number of patients who have tested positive for Coronavirus in India. To ensure the disease doesn’t spread any further, the state government has introduced a slew of measures such as banning guided tours, shutting down educational institutes and cinema halls among other things for the time being.

Close

The state has reported 33 cases of Covid-19 so far, with Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad area alone reporting 16 confirmed cases. Mumbai has reported four positive cases so far.

related news

The vernacular newspaper, which is helmed by Sena leader Sanjay Raut, wrote: “The fear of Novel Coronavirus has spread across the country. People are staying indoors to save their lives. But if such a lockdown continues for too long, how will people sustain themselves? What will they eat? People will die of starvation.”

Given Pune has the highest number of cases, the editorial asked if it would be desirable for the city to be under lockdown just like China’s Wuhan was – which is the epicentre of the deadly pathogen.

The COVID-19 is in stage two in India right now and to contain its spread, preventive measures must be observed strictly for at least a month.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 17, 2020 10:59 am

tags #coronavirus #Health #India

most popular

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Health Min expands quarantine duration for passengers coming from UAE, Kuwait

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Health Min expands quarantine duration for passengers coming from UAE, Kuwait

Coronavirus pandemic: ‘It's the end of the world’ - REM’s apocalyptic song tops charts again

Coronavirus pandemic: ‘It's the end of the world’ - REM’s apocalyptic song tops charts again

'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju says he tested positive for COVID-19

'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju says he tested positive for COVID-19

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.