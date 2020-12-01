Shiv Sena leader suggests holding 'azaan' competition for Muslim children; BJP says Sena has forgotten Hindutva

Shiv Sena leader Pandurang Sakpal triggered a fresh row after announcing his decision to organise an "azaan" recital competition for Muslim children.

The Shiv Sena leader, who is the vibhag pramukh (division head) of Mumbai South, also likened "Azaan" (a call for Muslim prayer) to Hindu ritual of "Aarti".

The Sena, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the Congress are constituents of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra.

Sakpal can said he lives near a Muslim cemetery in South Mumbai and finds recital of "Azaan" very nice, and he likes to listen to it.

"Competitions are held for recital of Bhagwadgita. I have asked my colleague Shakil Ahmed to hold a "Azaan" competition for children. I feel it is like "aarti". Late Balasaheb Thackeray (founder of Sena) was not against any religion. Even (Chief Minister and party president) Uddhav Thackeray takes all communities along," Sakpal told an Urdu news portal.

When contacted, Sakpal said his comments were misconstrued.

"How can one see every comment through the lens of religion? Office-bearers of NGO 'MY Foundation' which works for Muslim children had visited me and discussed what can be done to keep children engaged at home during the lockdown. I suggested them to organise online "Azaan" competitions so that children will remain indoors. It was just a suggestion.

"One of the office-bearers of the NGO, Shakil Ahmed, is a Shiv Sainik and my colleague," he told PTI.

Sena spokesman and state transport minister Anil Parab said he wasn't aware of Sakpal's comments.

BJP MLC and Leader of Opposition in the state Legislative Council Pravin Darekar said, "Sakpal's comments speak volumes of the change in the party to remain in power."

BJP MLA Atul Bhatkalkar said the Sena had always opposed holding "namaz" on roads in the past. "The Sena used to campaign saying voting for the Congress was like voting for terror or for (Ajmal) Kasab."

"Announcing an Azaan competition is like taking green (flag). The Shiv Sainiks have left Balasaheb's Hindutva long ago," Bhatkalkar told Mumbai Mirror.

MVA constituents the NCP and the Congress have welcomed Sakpal's suggestion on "Azaan" competition.

"Competitions for reciting Bhagwadgita had been held in Maharashtra in which Muslim girls had won prizes. What is wrong with an Azaan competition?" NCP minister Nawab Malik asked.

He said actors like Dilip Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan have portrayed temple scenes in their movies extremely well.

Congress spokesman Sachin Sawant said people filled with hatred cannot "understand the beauty of conversation between man and God".

