you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 23, 2020 02:58 PM IST | Source: PTI

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut takes swipe at PM Modi's 'taali, thali bajao' appeal

Raut said people were not taking the social lockdown seriously as Modi turned the situation of concern and worry into a "festival-like event".

PTI @moneycontrolcom

In a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his appeal to citizens to clap and applaud those at the forefront of combating the coronavirus, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on March 23 said that people's response is a reflection of  the lack of seriousness on part of the government.

He said people were not taking the social lockdown seriously as Modi turned the situation of concern and worry into a "festival-like event".

Modi in a message last week asked people to clap, beat steel plates and ring bells during the 'Janata curfew' on March 22 to express gratitude towards those risking their lives and working tirelessly during the coronavirus outbreak.

Taking a swipe over it, Raut in a tweet said, "Our prime minister is now saying people are not yet taking the social lockdown seriously."

"Dear Prime Minister, this could only happen because you turn the atmosphere of fear and worry into a festival-like event. If the government shows seriousness, people will act accordingly," he said in his tweet in Hindi.

On Sunday evening, the situation went out of hand as people ignored the social distancing advisory and gathered in large numbers at some places to express their gratitude towards the medical staff, police and others who are extending essential services without fearing for their safety.

First Published on Mar 23, 2020 02:50 pm

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #India #Narendra Modi #Politics #Sanjay Raut #Shiv Sena

