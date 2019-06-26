Shiv Sena is firmly behind people: Uddhav Thackeray

Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray June 26 said his party was firmly behind the people of Maharashtra despite being in power, and asked the party leaders to raise the farmers' issues vigorously.

The Shiv Sena is part of BJP-led coalitions at the Centre as well as in the state.

"I do not bother about criticism. My intentions are genuine," Thackeray said, addressing party legislators and district unit leaders here.

"People understood our genuineness, which is why we got votes in the Lok Sabha elections," he said.

He had asked BJP president Amit Shah and chief minister Devendra Fadnavis to give priority to farmers' issues, Thackeray added.

The Sena workers are working to provide relief to distressed farmers and their livestock, he said.